Shlomo Rodav returns as Bezeq Israel Telecom chairman

JERUSALEM, April 30 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom , the country’s largest telecoms group, named Shlomo Rodav as chairman on Monday, ending nearly a year without a permanent board chief in the wake of a securities investigation into the company.

Rodav, elected at a special board meeting that followed a change in a number of directors, had served as Bezeq’s chairman between 2007 and 2010.

He replaces David Granot, who took over as interim chairman when Shaul Elovitch stepped down in June at the outset of the investigation. Elovitch controls Bezeq through B Communications , a unit of his indebted Eurocom group.

Shareholders last week voted for a new board that removed Elovitch’s majority. Elovitch, a family friend of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was arrested along with a number of other officials connected with Bezeq. They all deny any wrongdoing.

Bezeq CEO Stella Handler was also arrested in connection with an investigation into alleged fraud, bribery and securities offences. She has denied any wrongdoing and plans to step down in July. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)