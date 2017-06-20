FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel securities regulator opens investigation into Bezeq
June 20, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 2 months ago

Israel securities regulator opens investigation into Bezeq

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 20 (Reuters) - The Israel Securities Authority said on Tuesday it has opened an investigation into the country's largest telecom group, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication, and whether its controlling shareholder carried out illegal deals.

The market regulator said in a brief statement that the investigation "deals with suspicions of violations of the securities law and the penal code relating to transactions connected to the controlling shareholder."

Bezeq was unavailable for immediate comment and the securities authority did not elaborate.

The company's controlling shareholder is its chairman, Shaul Elovitch. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

