Israeli regulator says evidence for criminal charges in Bezeq case
November 6, 2017 / 8:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israeli regulator says evidence for criminal charges in Bezeq case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) said on Monday it had found enough evidence to recommend bringing criminal charges against senior officials at the country’s largest telecom group, Bezeq.

The ISA, which has been investigating allegations of fraud and financial reporting offenses involving company executives, including its chairman, said it was submitting its findings to the Tel Aviv District Attorney, who will decide whether or not to bring indictments. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

