FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Israeli regulator to recommend criminal charges in Bezeq case
Sections
Featured
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Saudi Arabia
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Man arrested in assault on Senator Rand Paul, released
Politics
Man arrested in assault on Senator Rand Paul, released
Before Trump arrives, sanctions imposed on 18 North Koreans
North Korea
Before Trump arrives, sanctions imposed on 18 North Koreans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 6, 2017 / 8:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Israeli regulator to recommend criminal charges in Bezeq case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, quote from statement)

JERUSALEM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) said on Monday it had found enough evidence to recommend bringing criminal charges against senior officials at Bezeq Israel Telecom.

The ISA, which has been probing allegations of fraud and financial reporting offenses involving executives at Israel’s largest telecom group, including its chairman, said it was submitting its findings to the Tel Aviv District Attorney, who will decide whether or not to bring indictments.

Bezeq chairman Shaul Elovitch has denied any wrongdoing. The company declined to comment on Monday about the ISA’s comments.

“In the framework of this complex and multifaceted investigation ... the Israel Securities Authority concluded that there is a foundation of evidence, apparently, that establishes the involvement of the main suspects in the case,” the ISA said in a statement.

The ISA announced in June it was investigating Bezeq, focusing on allegations that Elovitch, its chairman and controlling shareholder, had meddled in the merger between Bezeq and its satellite TV operator YES for personal financial gains.

The investigation has since branched out, touching on deals involving satellite operator Spacecom, which is also controlled by Elovitch, and even led to the director-general of Israel’s Communications Ministry being placed under house arrest. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; and Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.