Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 8, 2019 / 9:11 AM / in 2 hours

Israel's Bezeq says no longer examining expanding share listing

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 8 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Monday the company’s board decided against expanding its listed share capital, a move that was being examined ahead of a possible capital raise through a rights issue.

Bezeq had a major write-down at its TV business in the fourth quarter and has been examining ways to raise funds to soften the blow.

Bezeq said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that the board made its decision after speaking with stockholders. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

