Bezeq Israel Telecom CEO Handler to resign July 1

TEL AVIV, March 19 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom CEO Stella Handler, who is under police investigation, will resign on July 1 after five years in the post, Israel’s biggest telecoms group said on Monday.

Bezeq last month named Yakov Paz as interim chief executive for at least a month while the investigation proceeds.

Handler was arrested last month in connection with an investigation into allegations that included fraud, bribery and securities offences. She was released from police custody but a court ordered she stay away from Bezeq for 30 days.

Along with Handler, Bezeq’s controlling shareholder and former chairman Shaul Elovitch and a number of other officials connected to Bezeq were arrested. They all deny any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Jeffrey Heller)