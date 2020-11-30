Israel's Bezeq profit sinks in third quarter on calling unit write-down

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom reported on Monday lower third quarter profit that was hit by a write-down from its international calling unit.

Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group, said it earned 26 million shekels ($7.9 million) in the July-September period, compared with 177 million shekels a year earlier.

Revenue slipped 3.1% to 2.18 billion shekels.

Earlier this month, Bezeq said it expected a write-down in the quarter from its international calling unit, which ended up being 282 million shekels. At the time it raised its 2020 profit forecast to 1.05 billion shekels from 950 million.

Its unit Pelephone, Israel’s third-largest mobile operator, swung to a loss of 12 million shekels in the third quarter, versus an 18 million shekel gain a year earlier. Revenue slipped 10.9% to 545 million shekels while its subscriber base rose to 2.406 million from 2.376 million.

($1 = 3.3058 shekels)