Israel's Bezeq moves to Q4 loss, cancels dividend policy

JERUSALEM, March 27 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom swung to a large net loss in the fourth quarter on Thursday, hurt by a write-down at its TV unit, and said it was cancelling its dividend policy amid lower profit expectations in the next two years.

Israel’s largest telecoms group said it lost 1.76 billion shekels ($485 million) in the final three months of 2018, compared with a 205 million profit a year earlier. Revenue slipped 5.4 percent to 2.33 billion shekels.

Bezeq said the loss stemmed from an write-down of 1.68 billion shekels — 1.64 billion of it coming from an impairment of assets at TV unit YES. It forecast net profit in 2019 of 900 million to 1 billion shekels, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amoirtisation (EBITDA) of 3.9 billion. ($1 = 3.6312 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)