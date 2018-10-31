FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Higher Italy risks helping BFF Banking Group's business - CEO

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Rising yields and higher risk perception of Italy are helping BFF Banking Group’s business, the lender’s chief executive, Massimiliano Belingheri, told Reuters.

Italy’s borrowing costs have been rising under a new anti-austerity coalition government that plans to boost deficit spending to revive the economy.

“Fragile markets are good for us: abundant liquidity over the past few years has made our business less attractive, while now companies need to assess if it makes sense to hold credits with a potentially longer reimbursement time,” Belingheri said.

“The higher risk perception is good.” (Reporting by Massimo Gaia and Luca Trogni, writing by Giulio Piovaccari)

