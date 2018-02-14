FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 9:41 AM / in 10 hours

REFILE-Bharti Airtel's holding company for Africa explores IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say holding ‘company’ for Africa, drops extraneous word op)

Feb 14 (Reuters) - India’s biggest mobile carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd said on Wednesday its holding company for Africa operations is looking at a potential initial public offering (IPO).

Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV said the discussion on feasibility of listing its shares on an "internationally recognized" exchange was still in preliminary stage. bit.ly/2BsRy6H

Bharti Airtel owns telecom assets in 14 African countries.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, Airtel’s African operations reported a 5.3 percent growth in revenue over last year on constant currency basis. (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

