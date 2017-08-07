FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bharti Airtel subsidiary selling stake in Bharti Infratel for up to $400 mln - term sheet
August 7, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 5 days ago

Bharti Airtel subsidiary selling stake in Bharti Infratel for up to $400 mln - term sheet

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Indian telecoms group Bharti Airtel Ltd has launched a sale of a 3.7 percent stake in tower arm Bharti Infratel Ltd for up to 25.52 billion rupees ($400 million), according to a deal term sheet.

Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, is selling the Infratel shares in a price range of 378 rupees to 397.85 rupees each, the term sheet said.

The lower end of the price range is a 5 percent discount to the stock's closing price on Monday.

JPMorgan and UBS are managing the share sale.

As of end-June, Bharti Airtel and Nettle together owned 61.65 percent of Bharti Infratel, stock exchange data showed.

Bhart Airtel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 63.8300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy. Editing by Jane Merriman)

