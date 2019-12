BENGALURU, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd said on Wednesday it will raise up to $3 billion, after a recent court ruling asked telecom companies to pay $13 billion in dues to the government.

The company intends to raise the funds through Qualified Institution Placement and Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, Airtel said here (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)