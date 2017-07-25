India's Bharti Airtel Q1 profit slumps, but beats estimates

July 25 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top telecom operator, reported an almost 75 percent drop in quarterly profit as a price war sparked by an upstart carrier weighed on earnings.

Profit on a consolidated basis, which includes the company's Africa operations and its Indian satellite TV business among others, fell to 3.67 billion rupees ($57.01 million) in the three months to June 30, while revenue fell 14 percent to 219.58 billion rupees, Bharti Airtel said in a statement on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2utodoR)

Analysts had expected a consolidated profit of 3.35 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reliance Jio, backed by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has shaken India's telecoms industry since it was launched a year ago by offering months of free services and sharply discounted plans, battering the fortunes of established rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular.