Bharti Airtel Q2 revenue rises 22% on higher tariffs, data usage

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a 22% jump in second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by higher tariffs and a rise in data usage from a coronavirus-fuelled shift to remote working.

Consolidated loss for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 7.63 billion rupees ($103.19 million), compared with a loss of 230.45 billion rupees a year earlier.

Consolidated revenue for the No.2 Indian telecoms operator rose to 257.85 billion rupees from 211.31 billion rupees last year. ($1 = 73.9430 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)