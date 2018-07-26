FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 26, 2018 / 11:41 AM / in an hour

India's Bharti Airtel posts surprise Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd posted a surprise first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by tax gains in the period.

Profit fell 73.5 percent to 973 million rupees ($14.17 million) for the quarter ended June 30, as a pricing war that has upended the telecoms sector continued to weigh on the mobile carrier.

The company had reported a profit of 3.67 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected a net loss of 3.08 billion rupees, according to estimates by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell about 9 percent to 200.80 billion rupees, the company said in a statement here. ($1 = 68.6700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.