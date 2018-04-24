FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 12:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's Bharti Airtel Q4 profit slumps 78 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd posted a 77.8 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as pricing pressure in the telecoms sector after the entry of an upstart rival continued to hurt India’s top mobile carrier.

Profit came in at 829 million rupees ($12.49 million) in the quarter ended March 31, lower than 3.73 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said here

Revenue fell 10.5 percent to 196.34 billion rupees, hit by the telecom regulator’s decision to cut international termination charges. ($1 = 66.3750 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

