Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd reported its third straight quarterly loss on Tuesday, as India’s third-largest telecom firm booked a charge of 10.5 billion Indian rupees ($147.37 million).

The company posted a loss of 10.35 billion Indian rupees for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 862 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.5% to 219.47 billion rupees. ($1 = 71.2480 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)