India's Bharti Airtel reports Q4 loss of 52.37 bln rupees

May 18 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a loss for the fourth quarter on Monday, as it set aside 56.42 billion Indian rupees ($744.90 million) for one time spectrum charges.

The company, India’s third-largest telecom operator by subscribers reported a loss of 52.37 billion rupees for the three months ended March 31, compared to a profit of 1.07 billion rupees a year earlier.

The company said revenue rose 15% to 237.23 billion rupees for the quarter ended March 31. ($1 = 75.9600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)