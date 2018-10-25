India's Bharti Airtel Sept-qtr profit falls about 65 pct

Oct 25 (Reuters) - India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a 65.4 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it faces pricing pressure amid aggressive competition in the country’s telecom sector.

The mobile carrier posted here a profit of 1.19 billion rupees ($16.25 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 3.43 billion rupees a year ago.

Revenue fell about 6.2 percent to 204.23 billion rupees, the New Delhi-based company said. ($1 = 73.2300 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)