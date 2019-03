March 12 (Reuters) - India’s Bharti Infratel Ltd said on Tuesday mobile carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd will slash its stake in the telecom tower company by more than half to 18.3 percent.

Airtel's unit, Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd, will buy a 32 percent stake in Bharti Infratel, the telecom tower company said here. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)