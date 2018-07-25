FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 1:13 PM / in 2 hours

India's Bharti Infratel Q1 profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd’s first-quarter profit fell 3.9 percent, hurt by higher expenses and exits from co-location sites where a tower is used by more than one wireless carrier.

Profit fell to 6.38 billion rupees ($92.82 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 6.64 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said here

Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of 6.01 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Consolidation in the industry led to co-location exits of 26,743 in the last 12 months.

Revenue from operations rose 6.5 percent to 16.97 billion rupees.

$1 = 68.7350 Indian rupees Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru

