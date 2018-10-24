FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 1:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

India's Bharti Infratel Q2 profit falls about 6 pct

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd’s second-quarter profit fell about 6 percent, hurt by higher expenses, but beat analysts’ estimates.

Profit fell to 6 billion rupees ($82.01 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 6.38 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said here on Wednesday.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a profit of 5.83 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations rose 3.7 percent to 17.20 billion rupees.

Total expenses rose 9.5 percent for the quarter. ($1 = 73.1650 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
