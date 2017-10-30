FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Bharti Infratel Q2 profit falls, lags street
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 30, 2017 / 11:32 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

India's Bharti Infratel Q2 profit falls, lags street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd reported a 17 percent drop in second-quarter profit, missing analysts’ estimate, as higher expenses weighed.

Profit after tax fell to 6.38 billion rupees ($98.40 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 7.74 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Monday. bit.ly/2gV9q2w

Analysts on average had expected the company, which is majority owned by Bharti Enterprises, to post a profit of 7.41 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total expenses rose nearly 7 percent to 8.61 billion rupees.

$1 = 64.8375 Indian rupees Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.