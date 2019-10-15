Warren Buffett-backed Canadian firm to launch wind farm in 2020

Oct 15 (Reuters) - BHE Canada, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, said on Tuesday it will launch a $200 million wind farm in southeast Alberta next year.

The 117.6 MW Rattlesnake Ridge Wind project, which is expected to begin generating energy in Dec. 2021, will produce enough to supply the equivalent of 79,000 homes, said BHE Canada, which is backed by Warren Buffett’s Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway.

The project, constructed without government subsidies, is being privately financed by BHE Canada through a combination of equity and debt and developed by U.K.-based Renewable Energy Systems (RES).

A large Canadian corporate partner has signed a long-term power purchase agreement for majority of the energy output from the project, BHE Canada said.

The company said it was also looking for long-term power purchase partners for its proposed Forty Mile Wind Farm in southeastern Alberta, which could potentially be the largest wind power project in Canada. (Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)