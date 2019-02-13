Company News
February 13, 2019 / 5:36 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

BHP's board approves $696 mln funding for U.S. project

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - BHP Group, the world’s largest miner, said on Wednesday its board has approved $696 million in funding to develop the Atlantis Phase 3 oil project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

First production for the project is expected in 2020, BHP said in a statement, and is expected to increase production by about 38,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at its peak.

BHP holds a 44 percent interest in the Atlantis field, while London-listed oil and gas major BP holds a 56 percent interest (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below