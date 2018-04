CORRECTED-BHP 3rd-quarter iron ore output up 8 pct, cuts forecast

(Corrects 2018 iron ore guidance in third paragraph to 272-274 million tonnes from 236-238 million tonnes)

April 19 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Ltd said on Thursday its third quarter iron ore production rose 8 percent, but cut its 2018 fiscal year iron ore output guidance citing issues in its railroad cars unloading system.

BHP’s iron ore output rose to 67 million tonnes during the three months ended March 31, compared with 62 million tonnes a year ago.

The Anglo-Australian miner cut its fiscal 2018 production guidance to between 272-274 million tonnes of iron ore from 275-280 million tonnes. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru Editing by Tom Brown)