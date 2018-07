July 27 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP said on Friday it has entered into agreements to sell its onshore U.S. assets for $10.8 billion in cash.

A unit of British BP PLC will acquire BHP’s unit which holds the Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Permian assets for $10.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Merit Energy Company’s arm will buy BHP Billiton Petroleum (Arkansas) Inc and the Fayetteville assets, for a total consideration of $0.3 billion. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)