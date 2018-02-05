FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 12:14 PM / in 2 hours

Activist investor calls on miner BHP to scrap dual listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Advisors on Monday urged the world’s biggest mining company BHP to scrap its dual listing structure and undertake a review of the matter by Feb. 20 when it posts results.

Unifying its structure would deliver more than $22 billion of shareholder value, Elliott said in a statement, citing its own independent report.

BHP has been under attack since Elliott went public in April 2017 with criticisms of the miner’s strategy. Last October the company’s new chairman threw his weight behind chief executive Andrew Mackenzie. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by David Goodman)

