BHP says to keep Nickel West operations in Australia amid positive battery outlook

MELBOURNE, May 14 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group will keep its Australian Nickel West operations amid the positive outlook for battery materials, Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said on Tuesday.

“Nickel West, which we will now retain in the portfolio, offers high-return potential as a future growth option, linked to the expected growth in battery markets and the relative scarcity of quality nickel sulphide supply,” he said at a conference, according to a statement released to the Australian Securities Exchange. (Reporting by Melanie Burton)