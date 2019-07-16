BHP fourth-quarter iron ore output down 1 pct

July 17 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd, the world’s biggest miner, reported a 1% drop in fourth-quarter iron ore production on Wednesday, hurt by a tropical cyclone in Western Australia that disrupted production and exports.

The Anglo-Australian miner's iron ore output fell to 71 million tonnes during the three months ended June 30, compared with 72 million tonnes a year earlier. The figure was lower than a UBS estimate of 72.6 million tonnes. Source Text here

BHP forecast fiscal 2020 iron ore production at 273 million to 286 million tonnes.