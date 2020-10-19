BHP posts 7.2% rise in first quarter iron ore output

FILE PHOTO: Visitors to the BHP booth speak with representatives in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd posted a 7.2% rise in first-quarter iron ore production on Tuesday, underpinned by stable demand from China, the world’s top consumer of the steelmaking ingredient.

The world’s largest listed miner said it produced 74 million tonnes (Mt) of Western Australia Iron Ore in the three months ended Sept. 30, up from 69 Mt a year earlier and slightly above a UBS estimate of 73.5 Mt.