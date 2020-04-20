BHP third-quarter iron ore output up 6.3%

April 21 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group on Tuesday reported a 6.3% rise in third-quarter iron ore production from the cyclone-disrupted period a year earlier, and affirmed its annual output forecast for petroleum and iron ore.

The miner’s iron ore output came in at 68 million tonnes for the quarter ended March 31, up from 64 million tonnes a year earlier. However, it missed a UBS forecast of 69.2 million tonnes. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)