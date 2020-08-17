Basic Materials
August 17, 2020 / 10:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BHP full-year profit falls 4% on pandemic hit

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - BHP Group’s annual profit dipped 4.3% on Tuesday, as disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed firm iron ore prices and signs of a rebound in demand from top consumer China.

Underlying profit attributable from continuing operations for the year ended June 30 fell to $9.06 billion from $9.47 billion a year earlier, missing estimates of $9.42 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The world’s biggest listed miner declared a final dividend of 55 cents per share, down from 78 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
