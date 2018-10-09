FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 2:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Proxy adviser PIRC tells shareholders to oppose BHP Billiton's remuneration report

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Proxy voting adviser PIRC has recommended that BHP Billiton shareholders oppose the mining company’s remuneration report at its annual general meeting on Oct. 17.

“... the maximum potential award for the CEO under all incentive schemes is considered excessive as it can represent more than 200 percent of base salary. There are concerns over certain features of the LTIP which are not considered appropriate,” PIRC said in a report. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

