MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Biathlon Union said on Thursday that Austrian police officers visited members of the Russian biathlon team on Wednesday and questioned them over possible doping violations.

The union said the questions to the athletes, who are in Austria for the Biathlon World Cup, concerned possible doping violations during the 2017 World Cup. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Jon Boyle)