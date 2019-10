Oct 11 (Reuters) - France’s stationery and lighter manufacturer BIC said on Friday it expected poor third-quarter product sales, mainly in the U.S. pocket lighter market, to hit its full-year sales outlook.

The company cut its net sales outlook and now expects them to show no growth, or decline up to 2%, year-on-year, compared to a slight increase forecast previously. (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk; Editing by Nick Macfie)