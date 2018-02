JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brian Joffe, one of South Africa’s most respected dealmakers, will retire as chairman of food-service group Bid Corporation (Bidcorp) at the end of next month, the company said on Thursday.

He will replaced by Stephen Koseff, a South African entrepreneur who is stepping down as chief executive of investment bank and asset manager Investec. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Adrian Croft)