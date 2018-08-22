FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
August 22, 2018 / 5:35 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

South Africa's Bidcorp annual profit up 9.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South African food producer Bid Corporation Ltd (Bidcorp) reported a 9.1 percent rise in annual earnings on Wednesday, supported by positive trading performance in all regions in which the global foodservice business operates.

Bidcorp reported headline earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of 1,286 cents in the year ended June from 1,179 cents in the prior year.

Headline EPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Bidcorp, which supplies hotels, restaurants and industrial caterers, also said net revenue rose 8 percent to 119.4 billion rand ($8.16 billion). ($1 = 14.6363 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.