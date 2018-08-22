South Africa's Bidcorp annual profit up 9.1 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South African food producer Bid Corporation Ltd (Bidcorp) reported a 9.1 percent rise in annual earnings on Wednesday, supported by positive trading performance in all regions in which the global foodservice business operates.

Bidcorp reported headline earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of 1,286 cents in the year ended June from 1,179 cents in the prior year.

Headline EPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Bidcorp, which supplies hotels, restaurants and industrial caterers, also said net revenue rose 8 percent to 119.4 billion rand ($8.16 billion). ($1 = 14.6363 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)