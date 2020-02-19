South Africa's Bidcorp HY profit rises 4%

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Food services firm Bid Corporation Ltd (Bidcorp) reported a 4% rise in half-year headline earnings on Wednesday, as strong performance of its businesses in Europe and New Zealand outweighed weaker operations elsewhere.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations rose to 728.3 cents in the six months to Dec. 31, compared with 700.2 cents a year earlier. The company’s earnings were impacted by the adoption of accounting standard IFRS 16.

Analysts on average had expected HEPS of 715 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. HEPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Bidcorp said net revenue rose 3.2% to 68.2 billion rand ($4.55 billion). ($1 = 14.9811 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Aditya Soni)