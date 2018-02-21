South Africa's Bidcorp HY profit rises 8.6 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bid Corp Ltd (Bidcorp) , an international distributor of fresh, frozen and dry food, on Wednesday reported an 8.6 percent rise in its half-year earnings, supported by positive trading conditions across all geographies in which the company operates.

The Johannesburg-based food service group, spun out of Bidvest in a $5 billion listing in 2016, posted headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations of 640 cents for the six months till end-December, compared with 589.3 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)