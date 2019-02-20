South Africa's Bidcorp HY profit rises 9.2 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South African food producer Bid Corporation Ltd (Bidcorp) reported a 9.2 percent increase in half-year earnings on Wednesday, supported by positive trading performance in its developed markets.

Bidcorp posted headline earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of 700.2 cents in the six months to Dec. 31, compared with 641 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Bidcorp, which supplies hotels, restaurants and industrial caterers, also said net revenue rose 9.1 percent to 66.4 billion rand ($4.73 billion). ($1 = 14.0321 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)