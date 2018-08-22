UPDATE 1-South Africa's Bidcorp annual profit up 9.1 pct

(Adds details from company statement)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Global foodservice group Bid Corporation Ltd (Bidcorp) reported a 9.1 percent rise in annual earnings on Wednesday, supported by a strong performance in Europe where investments and acquisitions made in recent years have paid off.

The South African firm, which also has operations in Australasia and emerging markets, has been exiting low-margin logistics operations globally and making bolt-on acquisitions in order to broaden its range and geographic reach.

The shift has boosted its European operations, which Bidcorp called its “standout performer this year”.

“Investment made in prior years established a strong foundation on which we capitalised in improved market conditions,” Bidcorp said in a statement.

In the year ending June 30, Bidcorp made several food service acquisitions in Australia, Netherlands, Spain, New Zealand and South Africa, which helped increase group revenue by 3.3 billion rand ($225.5 million) and trading profit by 22.5 million rand, it said. The firm also has operations in Britain.

Headline earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations rose to 1,286 cents in the year ended June from 1,179 cents in the prior year.

Headline EPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Bidcorp, which supplies hotels, restaurants and industrial caterers, also said net revenue rose 8 percent to 119.4 billion rand.

South Africa’s listeria crisis hurt the company’s Crown Food Group, with ingredients for processed meat products hard hit.

“The lost sales impact was material while stock on hand rose, impacting working capital,” the firm said.

A final dividend of 280 cents was declared, up from 224 cents.