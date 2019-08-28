UPDATE 1-South Africa's Bidcorp reports 12.5% rise in year profit

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - South African food services firm Bid Corp Ltd (Bidcorp) reported a 12.5% increase in full-year earnings on Wednesday supported by a positive trading performance in its developed markets.

Bidcorp, which operates in Europe, United Kingdom, Australasia and emerging markets, posted headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations of 1,443.6 cents in the year to June 30, up from 1,282.9 cents a year earlier.

In constant currency terms, HEPS rose 7.7%. HEPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Bidcorp, which supplies hotels, restaurants and industrial caterers, said revenue rose 9.8% to 129.3 billion rand ($8.49 billion).

“Trading in most of our geographies remained positive despite persistent low food inflation and moderate economic growth. Our good revenue growth and better gross margins helped offset cost pressures, particularly labour, energy and fuel,” Group Chief Executive Bernard Berson said in a statement.

Australasia continued to grow, with trading profit up by 9.4% and margins higher, reflecting the company’s shift away from the lower-margin customers.

Bidcorp has invested further capital in Australia in organic expansion in food service, while at the same time looking for bolt-on acquisitions.

In Europe, the Eastern Europe business showed record revenue growth but has experienced wage pressures.

Bidcorp said the sale process of its UK contract distribution business “is hopefully nearing finalisation.”

In September an unidentified buyer pulled out of buying the loss-making business.