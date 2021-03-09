Big Law hires trickle in as Biden expands White House counsel's office

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced that a King & Spalding partner and former aide to ex-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates has joined the White House Counsel’s Office.

Alicia O’Brien will be a senior counsel in the office, serving under White House Counsel Dana Remus. O’Brien joined the Obama administration in 2013, serving in the Department of Justice’s Office of Legislative Affairs for more than three years, according to her LinkedIn profile. She then served as associate deputy attorney general under Yates - now a King & Spalding partner - until the Obama administration’s end in January 2017.

