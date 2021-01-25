IN BRIEF: Biden DOJ adds Jenner practice leader, Obama White House alum

Jenner & Block said Monday that one of its practice leaders is leaving the firm for a senior position in President Joe Biden’s Justice Department.

Emily Loeb, a co-chair of Jenner’s government controversies and public policy litigation practice, has joined the administration as associate deputy attorney general. In that role, she’ll serve as an adviser to Biden’s pick for deputy attorney general, Lisa Monaco, formerly of O’Melveny & Myers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/39gV44I