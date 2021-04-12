Biden taps Sheppard Mullin, Paul Hastings partners for DHS posts

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he intends to nominate lawyers from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton and Paul Hastings to top posts within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Biden is nominating Sheppard Mullin’s Jonathan Meyer as general counsel of the agency and Paul Hastings’ Robert Silvers as under secretary for strategy, policy and plans, the White House said Monday. Both previously served in DHS roles in the Obama administration before joining private practice.

Meyer, a Washington, D.C.-based partner in Sheppard Mullin’s government contracts, investigations and international trade group since 2016, previously served as deputy general counsel and senior counsel at DHS. Other previous roles include deputy assistant attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice, special deputy general counsel of Amtrak and counsel to Biden when he was on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sheppard Mullin chair Guy Halgren in a statement said the firm is “very proud” of Meyer’s nomination.

“Jon is an outstanding attorney with a distinguished background that is hard to match,” Halgren said. “Clients have benefitted immensely from Jon’s sage and experienced counsel.” At the firm, Meyer advised clients on their government interactions and handled cybersecurity, homeland security, congressional oversight and immigration matters, the firm said.

Meyer, who was also part of the DHS agency review team named in November, said in a statement that he is “honored and humbled” to be nominated for the position.

Paul Hastings’ Silvers has also previously held several roles at DHS, including as assistant secretary for cyber policy.

D.C.-based Silvers is vice chair of the firm’s data privacy and cybersecurity practice and co-chair of its artificial intelligence practice, according to his firm bio. He has advised companies in global internal investigations and enforcement actions, cybersecurity and data privacy, and government security review of foreign investments, among other things.

The firm didn’t immediately comment on his nomination.

Homeland Security wasn’t the only agency Biden looked to fill with lawyers from private practice on Monday. He announced the intention to nominate members of the administration in national security and law enforcement across several agencies, including Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partner Kenneth Polite as assistant attorney general for the criminal division at the Justice Department and Anne Milgram, a professor at New York University Law School and Lowenstein Sandler special counsel, as Drug Enforcement Administration administrator.

Biden also announced his intent to nominate several other members to DHS, including John Tien, a managing director at Citigroup Inc, for deputy secretary; Jen Easterly, head of firm resilience at Morgan Stanley, to direct the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency; Ur Jaddou, director of DHS Watch, for director of Citizenship and Immigration Services; and Chris Magnus, the Tucson, Arizona police chief, as commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.