Big Law players help power Biden's agency review teams

As he prepares to assume office in January, president-elect Joe Biden’s transition team is drawing from the country’s largest law firms for guidance on taking over the country’s vast federal agencies.

The Biden camp on Tuesday announced the members of its agency review teams, which will coordinate the transition of power. Their ranks include lawyers from Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, among several other firms.

