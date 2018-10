HANOI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Vietnamese lender BIDV wants to issue new shares to KEB Hana Bank, giving the South Korean bank a 15 percent in the company, it said in a document released on Wednesday seeking shareholders approval.

BIDV said it wants to issue the 603 million shares to KEB Hana Bank in 2018 or 2019.

At current market price, the planned BIDV shares issued to KEB Hana Bank is worth $735 million. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)