Bidvest Group's HY earnings rise 9.6 pct

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - Bidvest Group’s half-year earnings rose 9.6 percent, the South African firm said on Monday, bolstered by services, freight and office and print divisions, despite a frail economic backdrop as well as significant business and political uncertainty.

The trading, distribution and services firm said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended December rose to 629.1 cents from 574 cents a year earlier. HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa, which excludes certain one-off items.

Bidvest, which also operates in financial services and automotive retailing, declared an interim dividend of 282 cents per share, up 10.6 percent.