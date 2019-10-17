IN BRIEF: Photographer wants more than ‘Sorry’ after Bieber’s Instagram post 

New York-based paparazzo Robert Barbera sued Justin Bieber for copyright infringement on Wednesday based on a photo the singer posted to his Instagram account in March.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, does not say when or where Barbera took the photo. However, Barbera alleges that he has registered it with the U.S. Copyright Office and that Bieber’s post – which drew more than 3.9 million likes – is an “unauthorized reproduction.”

